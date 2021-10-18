Investors using Zerodha platform may face issues in selling stocks with CDSL

New Delhi

18 October 2021 14:18 IST

CDSL has not commented on the issue

Investors of online brokerage house Zerodha on Monday said its users might face some problem while executing sell orders due to "an issue" related to depository Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL).

It tweeted, "You may face an issue with authorizing the sale of your stocks due to an issue with CDSL. We are in touch with CDSL to have the issue resolved at the earliest." "You can now skip CDSL authorisation if you wish to sell your holdings on Kite until CDSL resolves the authorisation issue. Please make sure to authorise your holdings by 5 PM," Zerodha said in another tweet.

CDSL, which is one of the leading depositories, allows investors to deposit securities by opening an account in an electronic form (dematerialised).