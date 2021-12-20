Investors poorer by over ₹11.23 lakh crore in two days of heavy market selloff

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled ₹11,23,010.78 crore to ₹2,52,79,340.30 crore in two days.

Investors became poorer by ₹11,23,010.78 crore in two days as domestic equity market continued to face severe drubbing amid a global selloff.

The BSE benchmark Sensex plunged 1,182.53 points to a low of 55,829.21 in early trade on Monday. The benchmark had tumbled 889.40 points or 1.54% to close at 57,011.74 on Friday.

Investors' wealth had on Friday shrunk by over ₹4.65 lakh crore as markets suffered a heavy selloff following weak global trends and continued selling by foreign institutional investors.

"The Indian benchmarks made gap-down opening today amid rising Omicron coronavirus cases worldwide. Traders will be cautious with continuous net outflow of foreign funds as Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out Rs 17,696 from the Indian markets in December month so far," Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research Ltd.