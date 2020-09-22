Investors lose ₹4.23 lakh cr. as global sell-off hits stocks

The Sensex dived 812 points while the Nifty closed below the 11,300-mark on Monday, in tandem with a global sell-off after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe stoked fears of another round of lockdowns.
Denmark, Greece and Spain have imposed fresh curbs to tackle a surge in infections. Britain too is considering a second lockdown, prompting investors in Europe to offload travel, consumption and banking stocks.
Falling for the third straight session, the BSE Sensex ended 811.68 points, or 2.09%, lower at 38,034.14. The NSE Nifty tumbled 2.21% to 11,250.55. IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, sliding 8.67%, followed by Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, M&M, Maruti and Axis Bank.
The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies fell to ₹154.76 lakh crore, wiping off ₹4.23 lakh crore of investor wealth.
“With high valuations and worries that earnings may not justify such valuations anytime soon, markets may trade uncertain for the time being,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. “Stay cautious.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath