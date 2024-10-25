ADVERTISEMENT

IndusInd Bank shares plunge 17%; Mcap erodes by ₹15,572 crore amid disappointing earnings

Updated - October 25, 2024 12:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Total income rose to ₹14,871 crore in the quarter under review, from ₹13,530 crore in the same period a year ago, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Shares of IndusInd Bank on Friday (October 25, 2024) morning tumbled nearly 17% to hit the 52-week low level after the firm reported a 40% decline in net profit at ₹1,331 crore in the quarter ended September 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stock dived 16% to hit the 52-week low of ₹1,073 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it plunged 16.72% to ₹1,066 - the 52-week low level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company's market valuation also fell by ₹15,572.07 crore to ₹84,053.35 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The stock emerged as the biggest laggard among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

In the equity market, the BSE Sensex traded 388.99 points lower at 79,676.17 and the Nifty dropped 163.60 points to 24,244.20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lender had earned a net profit of ₹2,202 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹14,871 crore in the quarter under review, from ₹13,530 crore in the same period a year ago, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Asset quality of the bank deteriorated with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 2.11% of gross advances at the end of the September quarter of 2024, as against 1.93% a year ago.

Net NPAs or bad loans also rose to 0.64%, as against 0.57% in the year-ago period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US