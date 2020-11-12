Indices scale fresh peaks on foreign inflows

Mumbai

12 November 2020 03:07 IST

Global cues, foreign inflows spur trend

The BSE Sensex defied gravity for the eighth straight session to close at another record high on Wednesday as positive global cues and robust foreign fund inflows fuelled risk-on sentiment.

The Centre approving a ₹2 lakh crore production-linked incentive package for various sectors also buoyed investors, traders said. The 30-share index settled 316.02 points, or 0.73%, higher at 43,593.67.

The NSE Nifty vaulted 118.05 points or 0.93% to close at a record 12,749.15. Both the indices scaled record highs for the third session on the trot.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging 7.39%.