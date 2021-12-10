Star Health choppy in debut after tepid IPO response

BENGALURU:

Shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Co, backed by billionaire stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, see-sawed in their market debut on December 10 after a muted response to the initial public offering.

Shares of the country's largest private health insurer fell as much as 6% at open before reversing course to gain 4.4%. They were trading 1.3% lower at Rs. 891.10, as of 10.30 am.

At the day's high of Rs. 940, the Chennai-based company was valued at Rs. 66.86 billion.

Star Health witnessed a tepid response to its initial public offering last week and had cut its IPO size to Rs. 64 billion from Rs. 72.49 billion.

"Considering the under subscription of the issue, the flatlisting of Star Health was expected. The financial performance was impacted in FY21, but long-term growth prospects of the industry remain quite promising," said Ajit Mishra, vice-president, research, Religare Broking.

Mr. Jhunjhunwala, who owns a near 15% stake in the insurer, did not put up any shares for sale in the IPO.

Star Health's IPO failed to get fully subscribed, despite an extended subscription period signalling weak investor demand for India's third-biggest listing this year.