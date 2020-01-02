Indian shares track Asian markets higher, metal stocks shine

Indian shares rose on Thursday, in line with Asian markets, as investors cheered Beijing's monetary policy easing decision and upbeat cues on the Sino-U.S. trade deal .

The Nifty rose 0.3% to 12,219.25 by 0940 IST on the second trading day of the year, while the Sensex climbed 0.32% to 41,433.09.

China's central bank on Wednesday cut the amount of cash that all banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 800 billion yuan ($114.91 billion) in funds to shore up the slowing economy.

The news sent MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.35% higher in morning trade.

Aiding sentiment further was U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Tuesday that the signing of Phase 1 trade deal with China will take place on January 15.

Among sub-indexes, the Nifty Metal index added over a percent, with shares of Steel Authority of India advancing over 3.5%.

The Nifty Auto index rose as much as 0.4%, led by a near 1% gain in shares of Tata Motors Ltd.

Index heavyweights like Reliance Industries Ltd. and miner Vedanta Ltd. rose in early trade, rising as much as 0.95% and 1.36%, respectively.

Meanwhile, shares of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals tanked 4.38% to an over three-year low after the company on Wednesday said the country's telecom regulatory body had issued a demand notice to pay ₹150.20 billion ($2.11 billion).