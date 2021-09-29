Indian shares open lower on banking and tech losses

Tech stocks fell for a third straight session,with Infosys Ltd. dropping 1.7% to lead losses on the Nifty 50

Indian shares opened lower on September 29, moving further away from record highs scaled last week, as banking and technology stocks extended falls.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.51% to 17,657.95, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.62% to 59,296.54.

Broader negative sentiment also weighed as economic uncertainties ahead of a scheduled tightening of U.S. monetary policy and deepening concerns over persistent inflation sent U.S. Treasury yields soaring.

Banks also extended falls to slide 0.9%, with ICICI Bank losing 1.4% to lead losses on the sub-index.

Shares in broader Asia were also lower, as doubts about the pace of global economic recovery re-emerged and the risk of adefault by China Evergrande persisted.