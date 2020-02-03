India can create 70-100 million formal jobs easily, says Chandra

India will be able to create 100 million formal jobs if all low-hanging fruits are properly tapped with the support of policy changes and suitable technologies, says Tata Sons chairman, N. Chandrasekaran.

He said, “Ours is a job- strapped nation as a majority of our jobs are in the informal sector. If we can mobilise all parties, governments and private players, we will be able to formalise as many as 70-100 million jobs. This would mean at least 10% extra income in the hands of people.’’

Missing middle layer

Speaking at a fireside chat here on Monday in connection with the release of the book, ‘Bridgital Nation’ — jointly authored by him and Roopa Purushothaman — he said, the country currently had this strange scenario of high skill and high productivity and low skill and low productivity layers.

“The middle layer is totally missing and we need to build this middle layer by augmenting technology,’ he said. He also observed that processes were weak in high-skilled jobs. For instance, he elaborated, specialists or doctors could do only 50% of their jobs as they had to take care of tasks which were not part of the job profile due to paucity of qualified people in the middle layer.

“It is important we demystify the job of specialists so that half of their work can be taken up by bridgital workers.”

He said the fundamental difference between India and the Western countries was that the latter used technology to drive efficiency. In India, the country did not have a market itself, so it was important to use technology to provide access and develop markets, which can lead to distribution, consumption, jobs and income growth.