Markets

In cooling-off mode

After a period of consolidation, the prices of precious metals saw a cool-off in September. The firm trend in the U.S. dollar along with a recovery in the equity market affected market sentiment.

Comex gold closed 4.4% lower in September to settle at $1,890.9 an ounce. The fall in comex silver was dramatic with the metal losing 17.9% to settle at $23.3 an ounce.

In the domestic market, MCX gold futures closed 3.2% lower to ₹50,334 per 10 gm. MCX silver futures closed 14.9% lower to ₹59,919 per kg.

Comex gold ruled weak with prices slipping below the lower end of the prior trading range at $1,910-$2,025. While the long-term outlook for Comex gold remains positive, there are no signs of completion of the recent price cool-off. A move above $1,980 would indicate the resumption of the long-term uptrend.

Until $1,980 is taken out, the premise would be that the short-term cool-off phase is at play. Comex gold may slip to the immediate target range of $1,825-1,840 range in the short term. A move past $1,980 is required to invalidate this short-term weak outlook.

Comex silver, too, breached the prior support zone at $25.5 resulting in a slide to $21.2. The price has subsequently recovered in the past few trading sessions.

While the long-term outlook is positive, the price may drift lower in the near term. A fall below $23 would be a sign of weakness and could push silver price to $21-21.5 an ounce.

MCX gold has been consolidating in the ₹49,500-54,500 range. This trend may persist until the price gets past the ₹55,000 per 10 gm- level. A fall below ₹49,400 would impart weakness and price could then drift to the next target of ₹47,500-48,000. Until the price gets above ₹55,000, a slide to ₹48,000 would be the preferred short-term outlook.

MCX silver dropped below the lower end of the prior range at ₹64,000, resulting in a sharp crack thereafter.

The short-term trend is weak and a slide to ₹58,300 appears likely. The short-term trend could turn much weaker on a close below ₹57,500. Until price moves above ₹64,000, a slide to ₹58,300 would be the preferred view.

To summarise, precious metals are in a short-term downtrend while the long-term trend remains positive.

(The author is a Chennai based analyst/trader. This is not meant to be trading or investment advice)

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 4, 2020 11:04:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/in-cooling-off-mode/article32762611.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story