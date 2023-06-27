ADVERTISEMENT

IDFC First Bank raises ₹1,500 crore of Tier 2 bonds

June 27, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The unsecured, Tier 2 Bonds were raised for a tenor of 10 years with a call option at the end of five years and carry a coupon of 8.4%

The Hindu Bureau

IDFC First Bank said it has raised ₹1,500 crore of Tier-2 bonds in domestic Indian bond markets. These privately placed bonds are issued as unsecured, subordinated, rated, listed, non-convertible, fully paid-up, taxable, redeemable Basel III compliant tier-2 bonds (in nature of debentures) at a face value of ₹1 crore each and were raised through private placement on the NSE e-bidding platform, the bank said.

“The participation for the issuance came from domestic Qualified Institutional Investors. The bidding on NSE e-bidding platform witnessed healthy interest from corporates, public pension funds, provident funds and insurance companies, and the overall issue was oversubscribed,” the bank added.

Including this capital raise, the capital adequacy of IDFC First Bank, as computed on March 31, 2023 financials, would be 17.68% providing greater headroom for growth.

