HP Adhesives shares list with over 16% gain

New Delhi

27 December 2021 12:08 IST

The initial public offer of HP Adhesives was subscribed 20.96 times this month.

Shares of HP Adhesives on Monday listed with a premium of over 16 per cent against the issue price of ₹ 274.

The stock listed at ₹319, a gain of 16.42% from the issue price on BSE. It further zoomed 22.24% to ₹334.95.

On NSE, it made its debut at ₹315, reflecting a jump of 14.96%.

The IPO of up to 45,97,200 equity shares had a price range of ₹262-274 per share.

Unistone Capital was the manager to the offer.