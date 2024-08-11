Hindenburg Research: Allegations against Adani duly investigated; Madhabi Buch disclosed, recused when necessary, says SEBI

In its first comments following a new report by U.S.-based short seller Hindenburg Research, capital markets regulator SEBI on Sunday (August 11, 2024) said it has investigated all the allegations against the Adani group.

Chairperson Madhabi Buch made relevant disclosures from time to time and recused herself in matters involving potential conflicts of interest, the regulator said in a statement.

The regulator also said that it has duly investigated the allegations made by Hindenburg against Adani, and said that last of its 26 investigations is nearing completion now.

Earlier, Ms. Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had termed the allegations baseless, and also said that the short-seller is attacking the credibility of the capital markets regulator, and also attempting a character assassination of the chairperson.

Hindenburg Research alleged that it suspects SEBI’s unwillingness to act against Adani group may be because Ms. Madhabi Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate.

