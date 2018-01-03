Growork: The space that grows on you

Growork, the business centre wing of the Kapil Group, caters to the startup community in an area housing a sea of established MNCs. Among the initial entrants in the co-working arena of Financial District, it has enjoyed a first-mover advantage since its inception. Across an expansive 23000 square feet setup at Kapil Towers, the peppy and energetic work area is enriched by a series of natural and man-made elements.

The balance between an industrial and vibrant outlook isn't easy to accomplish; Growork's various segments dedicated to co-working spaces, private offices and the lounge area for users who want to work for a shorter duration, ensures its visual diversity. The use of brick walls, chandelier-like bulbs and an open ceiling seem routine to begin with, until you see the judicious placement of the furniture that breaks the monotony. The yellow tinted glasses at the entrances to various cabins and conference rooms is their ode to the sunshine. The conference rooms — ranging from four to a 12 seater — wear a corporate outlook. Users though enjoy enough freedom to enrich their cabin interiors, adding a personal dimension to the workspaces.

Abundant walking spaces across two ends of Growork lead to the lounge areas, where design-liberty with respect to colour and furniture is best exercised. A ball chair and other interior elements in orange, black and green hues uplift its appearance. This is also a space that users can access at ₹200 per day and that it's right next to the cafeteria is of good value for members who use it as a collaborative area to break work monotony. The space transforms into a community event destination across weekends, the staff bonds over food and some indoor sport too; the Christmas and New year decor is still on.

The strength in its IT, admin and security-related facilities besides the options of a virtual office complete the arc of an ideal workspace.

Growork Where: Financial District

Financial District Area: 23000 square feet

23000 square feet Starts @ 8000 a month (per workstation)

@ 8000 a month (per workstation) USP: Customised decor

“Being versatile and flexible enough to cater to the needs of many sectors is indeed the USP of this space. True to our name 'Growork'-we plan to give special discounts for startups seeking workspaces. We are in talks to help formulate a programme that'll help startups grow and meet their investor audience in the coming months,” Srinivas Cingu, Growork's Executive Director informs. The group plans to open more spaces across other cities soon.