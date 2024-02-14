ADVERTISEMENT

Gold tumbles ₹750; silver nosedives ₹1,400

February 14, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

A salesman arranges a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gold prices tumbled ₹750 to ₹62,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at ₹63,100 per 10 grams.

Silver also nosedived ₹1,400 to ₹74,000 per kg, while it had closed at ₹75,400 per kg in the previous close.

"Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at ₹62,350 per 10 grams, down by ₹750 taking bearish cues from overseas markets," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at $1,995 per ounce, down by $26 from the previous close.

Comex spot gold fell below $2,000 per ounce for the first time since December after hotter-than-anticipated U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which dashed optimism that the Federal Reserve might soon abandon its monetary policy easing, Gandhi added.

Also, silver was trading lower at $21.97 per ounce, while it had closed at $22.82 per ounce.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US