Gold tumbles ₹750; silver nosedives ₹1,400

February 14, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A salesman arranges a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Kolkata. File

A salesman arranges a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gold prices tumbled ₹750 to ₹62,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at ₹63,100 per 10 grams.

Silver also nosedived ₹1,400 to ₹74,000 per kg, while it had closed at ₹75,400 per kg in the previous close.

"Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at ₹62,350 per 10 grams, down by ₹750 taking bearish cues from overseas markets," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at $1,995 per ounce, down by $26 from the previous close.

Comex spot gold fell below $2,000 per ounce for the first time since December after hotter-than-anticipated U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which dashed optimism that the Federal Reserve might soon abandon its monetary policy easing, Gandhi added.

Also, silver was trading lower at $21.97 per ounce, while it had closed at $22.82 per ounce.

