Gold tumbles ₹650; silver nosedives ₹1,800

Gold and silver prices slipped on Comex in the previous session as the domestic market was shut on Monday.

October 03, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
 In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at ₹58,200 per 10 grams. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Gold price tumbled by ₹650 to ₹57,550 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at ₹58,200 per 10 grams.

Silver also nosedived ₹1,800 to ₹71,500 per kilogramme.

Gold and silver prices slipped on Comex in the previous session as the domestic market was shut on Monday, Navneet Damani, senior vice-president of commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading lower at $1,825 per ounce and $21.10 per ounce, respectively.

The Treasury bond yields have reached a new multi-decade high on the back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's narrative in the past few week, that the interest rates would remain higher for longer, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

