Gold tumbles ₹615; silver plummets ₹2,285 amid weak global trends

March 08, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price tumbled by ₹615 to ₹55,095 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid a decline in rates of precious metal in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at ₹55,710 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver also plummeted ₹2,285 to ₹62,025 per kilogramme.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹55,095 per 10 grams, down ₹615 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were quoting lower at $1,814 per ounce and $20.05 per ounce, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comex Gold prices traded negative in the Asian trading hours on Wednesday.

Gold prices extended previous session loss and prices fell to one week low after US Federal reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that interest rates might need to go higher than previously expected to curb inflationary pressures, Mr. Gandhi said.

ADVERTISEMENT