Gold tumbles ₹ 522, silver crashes ₹ 1,822

New Delhi

05 March 2021 15:45 IST

Gold prices on Friday tumbled by ₹ 522 to ₹ 43,887 per 10 grams in the national capital, due to muted trend in the international markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹ 44,409 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver crashed by ₹ 1,822 to ₹ 64,805 per kilogram as compared with the close of ₹ 66,627 per kg on Thursday.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi fell by ₹ 522 in COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold prices." In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,696 per ounce and silver was down at $ 25.20 an ounce.