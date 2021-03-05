Markets

Gold tumbles ₹ 522, silver crashes ₹ 1,822

Women buying gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad. File   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Gold prices on Friday tumbled by ₹ 522 to ₹ 43,887 per 10 grams in the national capital, due to muted trend in the international markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹ 44,409 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver crashed by ₹ 1,822 to ₹ 64,805 per kilogram as compared with the close of ₹ 66,627 per kg on Thursday.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi fell by ₹ 522 in COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold prices." In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,696 per ounce and silver was down at $ 25.20 an ounce.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2021 4:15:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-tumbles-522-silver-crashes-1822/article33995943.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY