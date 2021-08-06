Gold tumbles ₹ 283; silver declines by ₹ 661

Gold in the national capital on Friday dipped by ₹ 283 to ₹ 46,570 per 10 gram amid weak international trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at ₹ 46,853 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled ₹ 661 to ₹ 65,514 per kilogram from ₹ 66,175 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the internationalmarket, gold was trading lower at $ 1,799 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 25.15 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed selling with rise in US bond yields," according to HDFC Securities, senioranalyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.