Markets

Gold tumbles ₹ 1,130; silver declines ₹ 708

Gold in the national capital on Friday tumbled ₹ 1,130 to ₹ 45,207 per 10 grams reflecting overnight decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹ 46,337 per 10 grams.

Silver also plunged ₹ 708 to ₹ 60,183 per kg, from ₹ 60,891 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at $ 1,762 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 22.95 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodity exchange) trading half a per cent up near $ 1,762 per ounce on Friday.

"Gold pared some loses on Friday after falling to five-week lows following strong U.S. retail sales data," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Gold prices saw a slight recovery, although it continues to hover around the one-month lows it made in the (previous) session, amid the rise in dollar, and positive U.S. economic data."


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 5:02:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-tumbles-1130-silver-declines-708/article36515660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY