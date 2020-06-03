Markets

Gold trades at ₹47,884 per 10 gram in national capital: HDFC Securities

File

File   | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Gold prices were trading at ₹47,884 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

Exact rates for Tuesday’s trade were not immediately available, HDFC Securities said.

After a long gap, spot gold markets in the national capital reopened on Monday. The spot gold markets remained closed in the wake of the nationwide lockdown imposed since March 25 to curb spreading of COVID-19 infections.

Lockdown restrictions have now been eased. Silver was trading at ₹51,462 per kg in the Delhi market.

“The retail jewelry stores are opening gradually in India with ease in lockdown. However, the jewellers are witnessing very less footfalls,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, the precious metal was quoting down at USD 1,718.4 per ounce and silver at USD 17.80 per ounce.

He added that gold prices traded lower on increased investors’ confidence on reopening of the economies.

The positive equity indices pressured gold prices to trade down on positive optimism of global economic recovery.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 5:54:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-trades-at-47884-per-10-gram-in-national-capital-hdfc-securities/article31740227.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY