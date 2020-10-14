Gold tanks ₹ 631, silver tumbles ₹ 1,681

New Delhi

14 October 2020 17:32 IST

Gold prices declined for the second consecutive day in the national capital on Wednesday, falling ₹ 631 to ₹ 51,367 per 10 gram amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 51,998 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also tanked ₹ 1,681 to ₹ 62,158 per kilogram from ₹ 63,839 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Meanwhile, the rupee edged 4 paise higher to close at 73.31 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking weak American currency.

In the international market, gold traded with marginal gains at USD 1,896 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 24.16 per ounce.

“Gold prices were trading with minor gains but continued to trade below USD 1,900 from start of the week with rise in dollar index which lowered investors’ appetite for precious metals,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.