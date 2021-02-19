Gold tanks ₹ 239; silver tumbles ₹ 723

In the previous trade, it had closed at ₹ 45,807 per 10 gram.

Gold in the national capital tanked ₹ 239 to ₹ 45,568 per 10 gram on Friday following decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also tumbled ₹ 723 to ₹ 67,370 per kg, from ₹ 68,093 per kg in the previous day.

In the global market, gold was quoting lower at $ 1,774 per ounce and silver was flat $ 26.94 per ounce.