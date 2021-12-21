Gold tanks ₹172; silver jumps ₹342

New Delhi

21 December 2021 16:51 IST

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,797 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.53 per ounce.

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday dipped by ₹172 to ₹47,246 per 10 gram amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹47,418 per 10 gram.

Silver in contrast jumped ₹342 to ₹60,508 per kg from ₹60,166 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated 17 paise to 75.73 against the US dollar in the opening session on Tuesday. It jumped 31 paise to close at 75.59 (provisional) against the US dollar.

“Gold prices traded up with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.36 per cent up at USD 1,797 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices are still trading below USD 1,800 per ounce on lack of fresh triggers and FED hawkish stance,” HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.