Gold tanks ₹145; silver declines ₹397

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday dipped by ₹145 to ₹47,093 per 10 gram in-line with weak global precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹47,238 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined by ₹397 to ₹60,498 per kg from ₹60,895 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated 11 paise to 75.48 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,787 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.48 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded marginally down with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,787 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold prices traded weak with recovery in global equity indices and rise in US bond yields," HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.