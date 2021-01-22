Gold snaps 3-day gain, falls ₹ 263; silver declines ₹ 806

Snapping a three-day winning streak, gold prices on Friday slipped by ₹ 263 to ₹ 48,861 per 10 grams in the national capital, due to a weak trend in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious yellow metal had closed at ₹ 49,124 per 10 gm in the previous session.
Silver prices also declined from ₹ 806 to ₹ 66,032 per kilogram, compared with the previous close of ₹ 66,838 per kg.
HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) said, "Following weaker COMEX (New York-based commodity bourse), spot prices for 24 karat gold in Delhi lowered by ₹ 263 per 10 gm, pausing three-day winning streaks." In the international market, gold was trading weaker at $ 1,861 an ounce, while silver was down at $ 25.52 an ounce.
