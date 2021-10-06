Markets

Gold slumps ₹226; silver tumbles ₹462

PTI New Delhi 06 October 2021 16:34 IST
In the international market, gold traded lower at $ 1,747 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.35 per ounce.

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday plunged ₹226 to ₹45,618 per 10 grams in line with a decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹45,844 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled ₹462 to ₹59,341 per kg, from ₹59,803 per kg in the previous trade.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodity exchange) trading 0.72 per cent lower at $1,747 per ounce on Wednesday.

"Gold prices traded lower amid firm dollar and rally in US bond yields," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

