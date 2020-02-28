Gold slumps ₹222 on weak global cues

Gold prices on Friday fell by ₹222 to ₹43,358 per 10 gram in the national capital in line with weak trend in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal had closed at ₹43,580 per 10 gram in the previous trading session.
Silver prices also declined by ₹60 to ₹48,130 per kg from ₹48,190 per kg.
“Spot gold for 24 Karat Gold at Delhi plunged by ₹222 with sharp fall in international gold prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
Owing to sharp depreciation in Indian rupee, the gold prices might not see further downfall, he said. The spot rupee was trading 50 paise weaker against the dollar during the day.
He attributed the decline in yellow metal prices to investors switching to safer investment tool such as bonds.
In the international market, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,632 per ounce and USD 17.25 per ounce, respectively.
