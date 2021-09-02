Gold slips by ₹ 28; silver jumps ₹ 279

Gold prices in the national capital on Thursday slipped by ₹ 28 to ₹ 46,193 per 10 grams amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 46,221 per 10 grams.

Silver gained ₹ 279 to ₹ 62,650 per kg, from ₹ 62,371 per kg in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee appreciated 6 paise to 73.02 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Thursday.

In the global market, gold was marginally higher at $ 1,814 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 24.17 per ounce.

"Spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodity exchange) were trading marginally up at USD 1,814 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices hovered in upper trading range on mixed global cues," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.