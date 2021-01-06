Markets

Gold slips ₹ 71; silver rises ₹ 156

Gold prices in the national capital fell ₹ 71 to ₹ 51,125 per 10 grams on Wednesday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed the day at ₹ 51,196 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, gained ₹ 156 to ₹ 70,082 per kg as compared with ₹ 69,926 per kg in the previous day.

The rupee opened on a flat note and appreciated 3 paise to 73.14 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,949 per ounce and silver at USD 27.54 per ounce, respectively.

