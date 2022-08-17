Gold slips ₹53; silver declines ₹256

PTI New Delhi
August 17, 2022 16:26 IST

A jewellery store in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday slipped ₹53 to ₹52,340 per 10 grams amid a decline in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹52,393 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined ₹256 to ₹57,957 per kg from ₹58,213 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated 44 paise to 79.30 against the U.S. dollar in the opening trade on Wednesday, mainly on account of foreign fund inflows.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,772 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.96 per ounce.

"Gold prices have kept a steady trading range on mixed global cues and firm dollar," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

