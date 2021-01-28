Gold slips ₹109; silver tanks ₹146

Gold on January 28 fell ₹109 to ₹48,183 per 10 gram in the national capital following muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹48,292 per 10 gram.

Silver also dipped ₹146 to ₹65,031 per kg, from ₹65,177 per kg in the previous trade.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Following stronger dollar and weaker COMEX (New York-based commodity bourse) gold prices, spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi quoted ₹109 per 10 gram lower." In the international market, gold quoted lower at $1,840.79 per ounce, while silver was flat at $25.12 per ounce.