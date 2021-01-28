Markets

Gold slips ₹109; silver tanks ₹146

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold on January 28 fell ₹109 to ₹48,183 per 10 gram in the national capital following muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹48,292 per 10 gram.

Silver also dipped ₹146 to ₹65,031 per kg, from ₹65,177 per kg in the previous trade.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Following stronger dollar and weaker COMEX (New York-based commodity bourse) gold prices, spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi quoted ₹109 per 10 gram lower." In the international market, gold quoted lower at $1,840.79 per ounce, while silver was flat at $25.12 per ounce.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2021 4:17:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-slips-109-silver-tanks-146/article33684821.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY