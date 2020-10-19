Gold, silver rise tracking global trends

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹51,558 per 10 grams. Silver also jumped ₹805 to ₹63,714 per kilogram from ₹62,909 per kilogram in the previous trade

Gold in the national capital rose ₹182 to ₹51,740 per 10 grams on Monday, following gains in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹51,558 per 10 grams. Silver also jumped ₹805 to ₹63,714 per kilogram from ₹62,909 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green, rising to $1,909 per ounce and silver was quoting with marginal gains at $24.64 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded higher on current market uncertainty over stimulus and rising coronavirus cases. The weaker dollar during the day also supported buying in gold,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.