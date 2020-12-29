Gold, silver rise marginally

Gold prices rose marginally by ₹ 39 to ₹ 49,610 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, continuing the upside for the third consecutive day, in line with the rally in international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹ 49,571 per 10 gram.
Silver prices also gained marginally, rising by ₹ 36 to ₹ 68,156 per kilogram from ₹ 68,120 per kilogram in the previous trade.
"Spot gold price for 24 carat in Delhi was up ₹ 39, continuing the upside for the third day in line with recovery in COMEX gold prices, while stronger rupee has kept upside limited," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
The rupee added another 11 paise to trade at 73.38 against the US dollar in the opening session on Tuesday.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,883 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 26.26 per ounce.
Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar eased."
