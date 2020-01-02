Gold, silver rise marginally on weak rupee

Gold prices appreciated by ₹38 to ₹39,892 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, mainly supported by weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities.
On the first day of the new year trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹39,854 per 10 gram.
Silver prices also gained by ₹21 to ₹47,781 per kg, compared to ₹47,760 per kg in the previous trade.
HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi were trading marginally up by ₹38 supported by weaker rupee.
The rupee fell 11 paise to 71.33 against the US dollar (intra-day).
In the global market, gold quoted at USD 1,520 per ounce and silver at USD 17.85 per ounce.
