20 May 2021
Gold, silver gain on supportive global trends
Updated: 20 May 2021 16:27 IST
Gold in the national capital on Thursday rose by 237 to ₹47,994 per 10 gram helped by supportive global trends, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹47,757 per 10 gram.
Silver also moved higher by ₹153 to ₹71,421 per kilogram from ₹71,268 per kilogram in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,874 per ounce and silver was flat at $27.80 per ounce.
"The rising virus cases in Asia also boosted buying in gold despite of stronger dollar," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
