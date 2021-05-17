Gold, silver gain on strong global trends

New Delhi

17 May 2021 18:09 IST

Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by ₹348 to ₹47,547 per 10 gram following a strong global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹47,199 per 10 gram.

Silver also zoomed ₹936 to ₹71,310 per kilogram from ₹70,374 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,853 per ounce and silver was trading flat at $27.70 per ounce.

"The yellow metal rose with a decline in U.S. bond yields, " according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Gold prices continued to trade higher hovering near to around three-month highs, as a weaker dollar and a dip in U.S. yields on the back of weak US economic data reported last week boosted metal's appeal."