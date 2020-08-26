Gold, silver decline tracking weak global trends

Gold prices declined ₹ 210 to ₹ 51,963 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday following a weak trend in the global market and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal had closed at ₹ 52,173 per 10 gram in the previous trade.
Silver prices also tanked ₹ 1,077 to ₹ 65,178 per kg from ₹ 66,255 per kg in the previous trade.
“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi continued to decline, losing ₹ 210 with selling in global prices and rupee appreciation,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
The rupee settled 3 paise higher at 74.30 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by positive domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.
In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,918 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 26.45 per ounce.
“Gold prices continued downside on Wednesday on positive sentiment on vaccine hopes and easing US-China trade tensions,” Mr. Patel said.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services, VP — Commodities Research, Navneet Damani said, “Gold prices continue to fall as hopes surrounding a potential COVID-19 vaccine and positive signals on the US-China trade front buoyed risk sentiment.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath