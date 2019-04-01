Gold rises on jewellers’ buying

New Delhi

01 April 2019 16:42 IST

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,289.83 an ounce and silver at $15.10 an ounce in New York.

Gold prices on Monday advanced by ₹85 to ₹32,820 per 10 gram in the national capital on increased buying by jewellers, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Silver, however, declined marginally by ₹20 to ₹38,580 per kg.

Traders said gold prices saw an uptrend due to rise in domestic demand, though a weak trend overseas capped the gains.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by ₹85 to ₹32,820 and ₹32,650 per 10 gram, respectively.

On Saturday, gold stood at ₹32,735 per 10 gram.

Sovereign gold, however, remained unchanged at ₹26,400 per eight gram.

Silver ready fell by ₹20 to ₹38,580 per kg and weekly-based delivery declined ₹311 to ₹37,450 per kg.

Silver coins were unchanged at ₹80,000 for buying and ₹81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.