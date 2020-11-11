Gold rises marginally, silver gains ₹ 451

Gold prices witnessed a muted trend in the national capital on Wednesday, rising marginally by ₹ 3 to ₹ 50,114 per 10 gram amid choppy global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹ 50,111 per 10 gram in the previous day.

Silver prices rose ₹ 451 to ₹ 62,023 per kilogram from ₹ 61,572 per kilogram in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were marginally up by ₹ 3 on choppy global gold prices and rupee depreciation,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally higher at USD 1,877 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at USD 24.20 per ounce.