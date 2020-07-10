Markets

Gold rises marginally; silver declines ₹ 352

Gold prices in the national capital rose marginally to ₹ 49,959 per 10 gram on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 49,951 per 10 gram.

Silver declined by ₹ 352 to ₹ 52,364 per kg from ₹ 52,716 per kg on Thursday.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,800 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 18.60 per ounce.

“Gold prices witnessed correction from recent high,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 10, 2020 5:57:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-rises-marginally-silver-declines-352/article32043348.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY