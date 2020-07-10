Gold rises marginally; silver declines ₹ 352

Gold prices in the national capital rose marginally to ₹ 49,959 per 10 gram on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 49,951 per 10 gram.

Silver declined by ₹ 352 to ₹ 52,364 per kg from ₹ 52,716 per kg on Thursday.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,800 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 18.60 per ounce.

“Gold prices witnessed correction from recent high,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.