Gold rises marginally by ₹6, silver falls ₹58

Gold prices on March 3 rose marginally by ₹6 to ₹42,958 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹42,952 per 10 gram.
Silver prices, however, fell by ₹58 to ₹46,213 per kg from ₹46,271 per kg on March 2.
“Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi traded up by ₹6 with continuous rupee deprecation. The spot rupee was trading around 24 paise weaker against the dollar during the day,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,595 per ounce and silver at $16.76 per ounce.
“Gold prices traded up on growing expectations of rate cut from U.S. Fed and monetary policy easing from major central banks,” Mr. Patel added.
