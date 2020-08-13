Gold rises marginally by ₹11, silver jumps ₹1,554

Gold prices rose marginally by ₹11 to ₹53,132 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday following a rally in international market, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹53,121 per 10 gram.
Silver prices also jumped ₹1,554 to ₹68,349 per kg from ₹66,795 per kg in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,931 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 25.88 per ounce.
“Gold prices traded firm with spot international gold prices rising to USD 1,931,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
