Gold rises by ₹ 60 tracking global trends

Gold rose by ₹ 60 to ₹ 44,519 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday supported by strength in global precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 44,459 per 10 gram.
In contrast, silver declined by ₹ 200 to ₹ 66,536 per kilogram from its previous close of ₹ 66,736 per kilogram.
"Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi were up by ₹ 60 supported by strong global gold prices and rupee depreciation," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $ 1,735 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 26 per ounce.
"Gold prices rose for the third day of the week ahead of US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting," he added.
