Gold rises by ₹ 287, silver jumps ₹ 875

Gold prices rose by ₹ 287 to ₹ 52,391 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 52,104 per 10 gram.
Silver prices also gained ₹ 875 to ₹ 69,950 per kilogram from its previous close of ₹ 69,075 per kilogram.
In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,944 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at USD 26.95 per ounce.
“Gold prices kept range-bound trading on mixed global cues as market is awaiting comments from European Central Bank (ECB) over monetary policy,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
Reliance Securities Senior Research Analyst Sriram Iyer said, “Domestic prices were flat to marginally higher this Thursday afternoon in lackluster trade as most investors awaited the ECB meeting today evening.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath