Markets

Gold rises ₹ 687, silver jumps ₹ 2,854

Gold jewellery and silver idol on display at a jewellery shop in Hyderabad. File

Gold jewellery and silver idol on display at a jewellery shop in Hyderabad. File   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Gold prices in the national capital on Friday gained ₹ 687 to ₹ 54,538 per 10 gram on recovery in international prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious yellow metal had closed at ₹ 53,851 per 10 gram.

Silver was also in demand as it jumped ₹ 2,854 to ₹ 65,910 per kg, from ₹ 63,056 per kg on Thursday.

“Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi witnessed strong opening and gained Rs 687 with recovery in international prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,976 per ounce and silver at USD 24 per ounce.

“Gold prices regained bullish momentum on concerns over slower economic growth on poor US economic data,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2020 4:50:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-rises-687-silver-jumps-2854/article32239884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY