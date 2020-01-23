Gold rises ₹63 on weak rupee, global cues

Gold prices rose ₹63 to ₹40,723 per 10 gram in the national capital on January 23 supported by a weaker rupee and higher global demand, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at ₹40,660 per 10 gram on Jnaury 22.

However, silver prices fell ₹95 to ₹47,082 per kg from the previous close of ₹47,177 per kg.

“Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi was trading higher by ₹63 with recovery in global gold prices and rupee depreciation,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee was trading around 8 paise weaker against the dollar during the day, he added.

In the international market, gold was trading at USD 1,556 per ounce, while silver was trading at $17.67 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded higher despite the US-China trade deal as investors are still cautious regarding phase-2 deal,” Mr. Patel said adding that investors are also anxious about the spread of coronavirus in China.