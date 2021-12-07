Markets

Gold rises ₹ 58; silver gains ₹ 175

Gold prices rose by ₹ 58 to ₹ 47,039 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday in line with gains in the precious metal in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹ 46,981 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped ₹ 175 to ₹ 60,362 per kg from ₹ 60,187 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $ 1,781 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 22.42 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading up at $ 1,781 per ounce on Tuesday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.


